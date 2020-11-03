Best Black Friday Roomba Deals 2020: What to Expect

When it comes to robot vacuum cleaners, no name is better known or more recognized than iRobot Roomba. Of course, that name recognition sometimes comes with a premium price tag, but with Black Friday looming, there has never been a better time buy a robot vacuum on the cheap. You can expect to find major smart home discounts on some of the best Roombas money can buy this year, which will include both last-gen models as well as some of the newer ones on the market.

Black Friday weekend and the following Cyber Week represent the best opportunity to score tech at the lowest prices you’ll see all year, so now is the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading to one of the more useful smart home devices out there. The big sales are less than a month away now, however, so to help you prepare, we’ve put together a handy shopping guide that covers what Black Friday Roomba deals we expect to see, some helpful shopping tips, and some early Roomba deals you can cop right now.

What Black Friday Roomba deals to expect

Over the course of 2020, big retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Home Depot, and several other big-box stores have slashed prices on various Roomba robot vacuums (and other iRobot products). Previous annual sales are easily the most useful barometer for what to expect once Black Friday and Cyber Monday land.

So far this year, we’ve already seen the iRobot Roomba 692 marked down to $200 for Amazon Prime Day (a $120 savings), while the Roomba 960 has been cut down to $300 — a very nice $200 discount. Some higher-end iRobot vacuums such as the Roomba S9+ have also dipped to around $1,000 or below if you’re looking for something a bit more full-featured.

The Roomba Black Friday deals will be just as good or probably even better during the big sales (that includes the following Cyber Week), so keep your eyes peeled for the best savings. We’ll be featuring all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Roomba deals once those sales are live, so the surest way to make sure you don’t miss out is to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest discounts.

One final note that pertains to the unique situation we’ve been facing in 2020: While Black Friday usually offers the most potential for major doorbuster sales, many people will understandably be avoiding in-person shopping and some brick-and-mortar stores may close their doors to the Black Friday crowds altogether. We therefore anticipate that retailers will offer the vast majority of their Black Friday deals online, and Cyber Monday will also bring with it a barrage of online bargains and steals.

What Black Friday Roomba deals we saw last year

As mentioned earlier, previous sales are one of the best barometers for what Black Friday Roomba deals we can expect this year. In 2019, some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains included the Roomba 675 on sale for $200 ($100 off), the Roomba 685 for $270 after a $190 discount, and the Roomba 890 marked down to $280 for a very nice $220 savings.

Price cuts of anywhere from 25% to even 50% were common last year and we’re anticipating plenty of similar Black Friday Roomba deals in 2020 (as well as nice discounts on robot vacuums from other brands). As with most electronics, older Roombas tend to get the biggest discounts, but newer and high-end models like the Roomba i7+ have been offering some nice savings, too, so don’t limit your search and overlook these. As the price of robot vacuums continues to trend downwards, we also expect the 2020 Black Friday Roomba deals to be some of the best we’ve ever seen.

Should you buy a Roomba on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are increasingly blending into one extended sale offering similar offers and discounts throughout the week. Retailers have also been offering many (if not most) of their Black Friday deals online in recent years, a trend that somewhat defeats the original purpose of Cyber Monday which was originally the online “alternative” to Black Friday for shoppers who want to avoid in-store crowds. This is going to be even more the case this year as in-store shopping is less of an option due to public health concerns.

What does this mean for your shopping strategy? In a word: Treat Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a single combined sales event. If you see a Black Friday Roomba deal you like, grab it, because you likely won’t see it again for the same price. Don’t sit on a hot Black Friday bargain thinking that it will pop up again during Cyber Week or even during the 2020 Christmas sales. Retailers tend to set aside a certain amount of inventory for these events, so once something’s gone, it’s probably going to be out of stock for a while.

The best Roomba deals happening now

If you don’t want to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to invest in your very own Roomba, there are multiple discounts going on right now. The lowest-priced options are the Roomba 600 series which are hovering around $200-$250 at the moment. The mid-range to higher-end Roomba 900 series models are also on sale for $300-$500, but you can peruse these early Roomba deals yourself to see what’s on tap at the moment:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

