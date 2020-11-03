Best Android Tablet Deals for Black Friday 2020

The all new Galaxy Tab S7 can be yours for just over $100. You’ll save up to $450 by trading in an eligible device (phone or tablet), and another $97.50 can be saved via Samsung’s Discount Program which is easily accessible for students, first responders, military, government workers, and more. Samsung is also offering a free MOGA game controller and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase.
