“Being a producer is a bit of a thankless job,” says Laxmii producer Shabinaa Khan



Diwali is usually one festival every producer loves to bank on. But due to the pandemic, the movie industry has no releases as theatres still remain in the shutdown-state. However, the entertainment industry has seen a growth in a new medium called the OTT. This Diwali, the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii streams online. The film is backed by Tusshar and Shabinaa Khan. This designer turned producer had complete faith to bring South film Kanchana to Hindi audiences. But while the pandemic and the lockdown played spoilsport, the producer made sure that the film had a 2020 release and hit the OTT platform. One of the leading female producers Shabinaa Khan gets talking to us about her upcoming film, the rise of OTT platforms and the future of the movies. Read this power woman’s interview to get more insights about the business…



What challenge one faces today while making a remake?

I personally don’t think there are any major hurdles in remaking regional films or films of different languages. For instance, when I made Vikramarkudu for the Hindi audience, it was made in Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu back then. However, Rowdy Rathore still did the business it did despite being remade in multiple languages. So every film has its own audience and journey and I don’t see a drastic change in that sense.

Your film was meant for a theatrical release. Do you think the reach will be the same at the audience level as it is for an Akshay Kumar film? Do you think you would have benefitted more if it was an Eid release as planned earlier?

Given the current situation we, unfortunately, lost out on a theatrical release, however, we are venturing into a completely new avenue. OTT is the future and not just us but the industry as a whole is waiting to see how a commercial masala entertainer like Laxmii pans out on a digital platform.

Is OTT the new big competition for producers?

I see it more as the future and a new movement as opposed to competition. It’s a great platform and I look forward to seeing where we are heading in the next two-three years with this new and very large avenue.

What is your take on the producers’ plight right now?

Of course, producers whose films were stuck midway or on the last leg, are probably bleeding and suffering. Even with our film Laxmii, we finished shooting in March and extended the release from May to November. So every producer has been affected to some extent but I’m sure there is a silver lining somewhere and that God has better plans. At the moment we can hope and try to have the most positive attitude for 2021.





As a producer what would you think will be the cost-cutting in the upcoming projects for at least one year due to this bad situation?

It’s hard to tell at this juncture. Cuts within the four avenues-theatrical, satellite, digital and overseas depend on the situation, on where COVID-19 is heading, when theatres will open and when capacities will increase. Projects which are new will obviously need to see where their recoveries lie and consider how much they can spend based on that.

What is the key factor for you before investing your money?

For me, it’s all about the content. I look to see how good and strong the content of a film is before investing a single rupee.

One advice you would give to actors as a producer?

Honestly, I don’t think it would be right for me to give advice to an actor. What’s important is advising myself, bettering and improving myself as a producer and I think I will stick to that.





The most annoying aspect of being a producer and also the best one?

Being a producer is a bit of a thankless job so that’s the shortcoming and the best part about being a producer is that you nurture and watch the growth of a film like it’s your baby. You see its birth from a story idea to its screenplay, it’s shooting, it’s editing, right down to the post-production and release. To see your film on the screen is the highest high you can ever have…so that’s the best part about being a producer.





How was it teaming with Tusshar as a producer?

Tusshar has been a good partner and it was fun teaming up with him for Laxmii.

Akshay Kumar is known for his sure-shot blockbuster hits. What’s his take on movies and a project when he signs?

With Akshay, it’s always been work-oriented conversations because he’s doing multiple things at the same time. So our conversations are around the film we are creating and making and how we can better it. We never really sat and discussed things other than our films, our scripts, our shoots and our working patterns but I’m sure his take on movies would reflect in his choice of films.

What was your first reaction when you had watched Kanchana? Will there be Laxxmi sequel as well?

When I watched Kanchana what struck me the most was that one basic story idea of a man being possessed by a transgender. It just hit me straight in the face and it was the most amazing storytelling I had seen in a very long time. When it comes to a sequel, it all depends on the audiences’ reaction to the film. God willing, once our film is out, once this journey ends and if all goes well, we will be able to take a call on it then.