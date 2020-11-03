BBWAA reveals finalists of this year’s MLB awards

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced on Monday the finalists for this year’s MLB Awards.

The awards include Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award, and Most Valuable Player.

Here are the finalists for each award.

Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year (announced Monday, Nov. 9)

AL: Cristian Javier (Houston Astros), Kyle Lewis (Seattle Mariners), Luis Robert (Chicago White Sox)

NL: Alec Bohm (Philadelphia Phillies), Jake Cronenworth (San Diego Padres), Devin Williams (Milwaukee Brewers)

Manager of the Year (announced Tuesday, Nov. 10)

AL: Kevin Cash (Tampa Bay Rays), Charlie Montoyo (Toronto Blue Jays), Rick Renteria (Chicago White Sox)

NL: Don Mattingly (Miami Marlins), David Ross (Chicago Cubs), Jayce Tingler (San Diego Padres)

Cy Young Award (announced Wednesday, Nov. 11)

AL: Shane Bieber (Cleveland Indians), Kenta Maeda (Minnesota Twins), Hyun Jin Ryu (Toronto Blue Jays)

NL: Trevor Bauer (Cincinnati Reds), Yu Darvish (Chicago Cubs), Jacob deGrom (New York Mets)

Most Valuable Player (Thursday, Nov. 12)

AL: José Abreu (Chicago White Sox), DJ LeMahieu (New York Yankees), José Ramírez (Cleveland Indians)

NL: Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Freddie Freeman (Atlanta Braves), Manny Machado (San Diego Padres)

In addition to these awards, the Silver Slugger winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 5. The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards will be announced on Friday, Nov. 6.

One of the oddities from the awards finalists announcement on Monday came from the Chicago White Sox. Their Twitter account congratulated Rick Renteria on being named a finalist for AL Manager of the Year despite him being fired by the team.