Apple Seeds watchOS 7.1 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 7.1 update to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after seeding the fourth beta and more than a month after releasing the watchOS 7 update.



To install the ‌watchOS 7‌.1 beta, developers need to download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is in place, the ‌‌‌‌watchOS 7‌‌‌‌ beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To update to the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

The watchOS 7.1 update introduces new hearing health protections, with the watch able to send a notification when music is too loud and could damage hearing. It also brings the ECG app to South Korea and Russia. Apple’s full release notes are below:

watchOS 7.1 contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

– Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone audio level could impact your hearing

– Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia

– Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia

– Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking a Mac with Apple Watch

– Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 owners.

watchOS 7.1, like ‌watchOS 7‌, is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and later.