Apple Seeds tvOS 14.2 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded release candidate version of an upcoming tvOS 14.2 update to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after seeding the fourth beta and more than a month after releasing the tvOS 14 update.



Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.2 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that’s installed using Xcode.

tvOS updates other than new releases are typically minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. No new features or major changes were discovered in the first two betas of tvOS 14.2.

Though we don’t often know what’s new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.

Apple’s ‌tvOS 14‌ update brought expanded Picture in Picture support, new HomeKit integration with HomeKit Secure Video cameras, support for multiple Apple Arcade profiles, and more, with details available in our tvOS 14 roundup.