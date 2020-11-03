Apple releases watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 Release Candidate to beta testers

Apple has released the watchOS 7.1 Release Candidate build to Apple Watch developer and public beta testers today. The update brings new headphone level features and more.

Apple is moving away from the previously-used golden master naming for near-final beta releases. Instead, going forward the company will use the term “Release Candidate,” or RC to reference a near-final beta release. We first saw this with last week’s release of the iOS 14.2 RC.

Here are the release notes for the watchOS 7.1 RC build released to testers today:

Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone level could impact your hearing

Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia

Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia

Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking Mac with Apple Watch

Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 users

The release candidate version of watchOS 7.1 is likely the last beta release of watchOS 7.1. We expect the public stable version to be released to all Apple Watch users as early as next week.

Apple today has also released the tvOS 14.2 Release Candidate to developers and public beta users.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: