Apple now offering iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders are set to begin on Friday, November 6. Ahead of pre-orders officially opening up, Apple is now accepting iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals through the Apple Store app and the Apple Online Store.
Here’s how to get pre-approved for your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max upgrade through the iPhone Upgrade Program:
- Open the Apple Store app on your iPhone
- Choose your preferred model
- Complete the upgrade process within the Apple Store app
You can also confirm your eligibility under the “For You” tab of the Apple Store app, where you should see a “Check upgrade eligibility” button.
As a refresher, the iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch display with a feature set that is nearly identical to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone ever made, packing a 6.7-inch display alongside a triple-lens camera array with a larger sensor, a LiDAR scanner, and more.
Once you complete the pre-approval process, all you’ll have to do is return to the Apple Store app at the pre-order time and place your order. This will help you save a significant amount of time on the morning of pre-orders, which is especially notable if iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max supply is at all constrained.
iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will begin at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6. The first orders will arrive to customers and Apple Stores on Friday, November 13.
