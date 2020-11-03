Apple Now Offering iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers

With pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max scheduled to take place this Friday, Apple today began offering pre-approval for the new iPhone models for ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program members.



Existing and new ‌‌iPhone‌‌ Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase one of the new iPhones on November 6.

Apple’s pre-approval process is designed to make it simple and quick for ‌‌iPhone‌‌ Upgrade Program members to purchase their new iPhones right when pre-orders become available. Those who are part of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ Upgrade Program can select their preferred ‌‌iPhone‌‌, confirm their carrier, and get loan approval ahead of time, cutting down on the steps needed to make a purchase on launch date.

‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program pricing on the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini starts at $29.12 per month and pricing on the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max starts at $45.79 per month.

Pre-orders for the ‌‌iPhone 12‌ mini‌ and ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max‌ begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 6, with the first orders set to arrive to customers on Friday, November 13. Those who want an ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌ Max or ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ mini should order as soon as possible when pre-orders go live as supplies could be limited.