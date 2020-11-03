Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Certified By Korea’s NRRA, Suggesting a Launch Soon

Apple’s unreleased MagSafe Duo Charger has passed Korea’s National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) compliance test, a possible indication that the wireless charging pad is almost ready for shipment.



Apple announced the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo during its ‌iPhone 12‌ launch event in October. The charging accessory is vaguely reminiscent of Apple’s canceled AirPower charging mat, featuring space to charge both an ‌‌‌iPhone 12‌‌‌ and Apple Watch (but not ‌AirPods‌) at the same time.

Apple hasn’t provided specific availability or price details for the charging pad, and it’s not yet listed on Apple’s online store. Apple’s ‌iPhone 12‌ press release simply says that it will be arriving at a “later date.”



However, we still have pre-orders to come for the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max starting on Friday, November 6, and there is one more Apple event this year on November 10, when Apple is expected to announce its first Apple Silicon powered Macs, so it’s not unreasonable to suppose we could see the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo launch around one of these dates, too.

(Thanks, Joohyeong Jake Lee!)