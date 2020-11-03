Anthony Hopkins and Wife Rescue Kitten to Stay Busy During Coronavirus Lockdown

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Anthony Hopkins and his wife Stella extended their family during the coronavirus lockdown – by adopting a kitten.

Stella, who has been married to Oscar-winning actor Anthony since 2003, opened up to The Ritz Herald about her life with the screen star, and how they have been keeping themselves busy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tony and I are both highly driven people,” she smiled. “We simply can’t sit still. We love to work, and we are conscious of the people in our lives that we employ, so we have to stay busy. We plant seeds of goodness where we can. We even rescued a kitten during this quarantine – we love animals. We help where we can.”

As well as writing, producing and directing new movie Elyse, starring her husband, Stella has also teamed with Anthony on fragrance line AH Eau de Parfum to support the charity No Kid Hungry. And as for how they fit it all in, she added, “We wake up every morning recognising how blessed we are to be alive and healthy. We care for our loved ones and we strive to appreciate everyone around us. Like Tony says, ‘We’re all fighting a great battle.’ And, we don’t think of our projects as work. It’s not work when you love what you do.”

He also revealed to PEOPLE that the concept “started while I was in quarantine and realizing we’re in a huge world crisis — many people are going hungry. I don’t know why fragrances came to mind, but I did it to send a ripple across the lake of our woes and misfortunes for a moment and to bring some relief into this strange world we’re now living in.” It was said that a single purchase from the lineup of seven products will be able to provide around 50 meals to kids in need.