It’s not quite Black Friday but Anker has once again significantly reduced the prices of some of its top accessories, including portable power bank, audio gear, and Bluetooth speakers:

PowerCore Essential 20000 for $39.99 (was $45.99)

Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 for $45.99 (was $65.99)

Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $22.09 (was $29.99)

Anker SoundCore Mini for $27.99 (was $32.99)

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 (was $49.99)

Wireless Home Security Camera System for $399.99 (was $499.99)

eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam for $47.99 (was $59.99)

Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable (6ft) for $14.44 (was $16.99)

Anker Wireless Charger for $29.99 (was $40.19)

Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger Adapter for $12.74 (was $13.99)

Nebula for $649.99 (was $749.99)

Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $22.09 (was $25.99)

Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable (3ft) for $14.44 (was $21.99)

Anker Nebula Apollo for $350.99 (was $599.99)

Source: Anker Canada

The post Anker discounts portable power banks, audio gear, and Bluetooth speakers appeared first on .