An Iranian viral rap video’s message for Americans: ‘Your election matters here, too.’

Mr. Khamenei, who has the final word on all matters of state in Iran, expounded on that position Tuesday, asserting in a televised speech that the United States is doomed to fail no matter who is elected.

“There will definitely be changes with a new person but these changes are irrelevant to us,” Mr. Khamenei said. “Our policy toward the United States is calculated and clear and it does not change by people coming and going.”

“Of course, some of them if they take office will destroy America sooner,” he said, “and some others if elected will cause America to be destroyed a bit later.”

But ordinary Iranians, analysts and many politicians disagree. They openly say, on social media, media commentary and interviews, that America’s 2020 presidential election is the most consequential for the Islamic Republic in its 41-year history.

The outcome could set the course for whether Iran faces more economic collapse, isolation and potential military conflict with a Trump administration or a return to the nuclear deal that President Trump discarded, which could ease economic sanctions and lead to engagement with a Biden administration.