An Iranian viral rap video’s message for Americans: ‘Your election matters here, too.’

It’s not exactly Eminem’s appeal to voters that they have “one opportunity” to elect the Biden-Harris ticket. But an Iranian band has made a viral rap video hit in Iran with a similar message to Americans: The ballot you cast will have a direct impact on our lives.
“Our hands are lifted in prayer, what’s gonna happen in America? What’s gonna happen in America?” the band, Dasandaz, sings in Persian, with English subtitles.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and others in the hierarchy have said that whether the president is a Democrat or a Republican makes no difference in America’s hostile policy toward Iran.
Mr. Khamenei, who has the final word on all matters of state in Iran, expounded on that position Tuesday, asserting in a televised speech that the United States is doomed to fail no matter who is elected.
“There will definitely be changes with a new person but these changes are irrelevant to us,” Mr. Khamenei said. “Our policy toward the United States is calculated and clear and it does not change by people coming and going.”
“Of course, some of them if they take office will destroy America sooner,” he said, “and some others if elected will cause America to be destroyed a bit later.”
But ordinary Iranians, analysts and many politicians disagree. They openly say, on social media, media commentary and interviews, that America’s 2020 presidential election is the most consequential for the Islamic Republic in its 41-year history.
The outcome could set the course for whether Iran faces more economic collapse, isolation and potential military conflict with a Trump administration or a return to the nuclear deal that President Trump discarded, which could ease economic sanctions and lead to engagement with a Biden administration.
“Iranians deserve at least 1,000 polling stations and 20 electoral votes in the U.S. election because of how directly our lives are impacted by it,” Siamak Ghassemi, an economist, said on Twitter. He hosted a live Instagram session on Monday for his 340,000 followers to help explain how the U.S. elections could affect Iran’s economy.
Iranians, like many people around the world, are fixated on the twists and turns of the U.S. election this year. Many stayed up all night to watch the debates and campaign speeches and follow the polls closely. Iranian media have dedicated coverage to the election and often run explanatory articles aimed at educating Iranians on how the electoral votes are tallied.
“If you want to eat healthy food, take care of your kid with bare minimum basics, it’s a big struggle in Tehran,” said Nasim Ghazizadeh, a mother and reporter with Shargh newspaper in Tehran. “Our economy can’t take four more years of this.”