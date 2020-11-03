Akshay Kumar to Start Shooting for Bachchan Pandey in January 2021

The six-month lockdown is all that could stop Akshay Kumar from his workaholic mode. The actor who wraps up three to four films a year was forced to sit at home due to the pandemic. But ever since the rules have been eased out, the actor wants to wrap-up his pending projects on a war footing. He finished shooting for Bell Bottom, currently, he’s wrapping up YRF’s Prithviraj and then he will finish chunks of his scenes for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.



According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, we hear that Akshay Kumar will start shooting for a new project Bachchan Pandey in January 2021. The film which will be helmed by Farhad Samji will start shooting in Jaisalmer and the makers will aim to complete it in a 60-day marathon shoot. A source tells Mirror, “Akshay, along with leading lady Kriti Sanon, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer for a marathon schedule of over 60 days during which they will be filming in real locations. Last month, the production team secured all the requisite permissions and locked the shooting spots.”





Akshay Kumar plays a dreaded gangster with a twist in the film and there are some high-octane action sequences involved. The first look of Bachchan Pandey showed Akshay Kumar in a completely different avatar, where we saw him sport a menacing look.