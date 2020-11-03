70-year-old Uxbridge man sits with anti-Trump sign 7 days a week

A 70-year-old Uxbridge man has become a neighborhood staple, outfitted with a mask that says “Dump Trump” and a puffy maroon jacket, he sits in a blue lawn chair seven days a week, seven hours a day to spin his anti-trump sign as cars pass.

While some honk in support, other drivers yell “Trump 2020” angrily out their windows, though Bruce Archambault told WBZ-TV that about two thirds of the reactions he receives remain positive.

Even still, of the 47 days Archambault has claimed the same spot on the street in front of his home, yielding a sign that reads “Worst President Ever” on one side and “Adiós Donald, we got this” on the other, there have been some Donald Trump supporters who left him frightened.

“I am threatened a lot, I’m bullied a lot,” he told the station. “Things have been thrown at me, I’ve been spit at.”

Across the street from Archambault, Trump supporters waived signs of their own, including 18-year-old Bobby Osimo who told WBZ-TV that he sees “four great years” ahead under the president’s continued leadership.

Osimo also offered his respect for Archambault’s dedication to fighting for what he believes in.

And day after day, despite rain or snow, that passion to see President Trump removed from office still brings Archambault to tears, WBZ-TV reported.

“I usually cry almost every day down here. I’m about ready to cry here,” Archambault told the station. “It’s a passion and we just got to make it happen.”