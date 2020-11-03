49ers cut WR Dante Pettis after no trade develops?

The San Francisco 49ers were moving on from 2018 second-round pick Dante Pettis on Tuesday with or without help from another franchise.

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is reporting that the 49ers are cutting Pettis after attempting to deal the wide receiver ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline that was mostly quiet around the league.

Pettis appeared in five games this season but didn’t record a single reception. The 25-year-old leaves the 49ers with 38 career catches and seven touchdowns, five of which he notched as a rookie.

He fumbled on the first kickoff return of his NFL tenure in this past Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Pettis first landed in the San Francisco doghouse when he showed up to 2019 training-camp sessions out of shape. He hasn’t caught a pass since he recorded one reception against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 31 of last year.

One might have thought Pettis could see additional opportunities considering the 49ers are heading into a Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers missing multiple noteworthy offensive weapons. Running backs Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson, and Raheem Mostert are all injured, as are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle.