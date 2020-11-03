3Commas.io Raises $3 Million In Series A Funding To Democratize Crypto Asset Management 3Commas.io Sees Tremendous Growth As Result Of Its Advanced Trading Platform & Intuitive User Experience

Tallinn, Estonia, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) 3Commas.io is thrilled to announce its successful raise of $3M in a Series A financing round led by Alameda Research. 3Commas is a leading non-custodial, Order Management System (OMS) and crypto-asset management platform that offers a unified access point and interface with the 23 of the worlds’ top crypto exchanges. 3Commas provides fully automated trade execution and portfolio management, supported by continuously evolving strategies, algorithms, and risk management solutions allowing everyone from the most advanced of traders to those just starting to learn, share, and profit.

Since launch in 2017, 3Commas has grown and developed its product extensively from listening to and implementing user feedback. The platform currently sees 100k active traders and $12B in annual aggregate trading volumes. In addition to its advanced “Smart Trade” options, which enable users to strategically enter and exit positions based on an expansive set of triggers & conditions, in the last year the company has also launched numerous DCA and Grid Bots and are first to market with derivatives specific Bots. Additionally, 3Commas has built a marketplace for trading signals and full integration with TradingView technical indicators.

3Commas’ Founder and CEO Yuriy Sorokin says, “We are delighted and equally humbled by the confidence placed in our team by our investors. 3Commas was built on our fundamental belief in financial inclusion and affordable access to the best trading and risk management technologies for all. This round validates our strategy and lays the groundwork for further expansion, innovation and global reach.”

The new investment round will enable 3Commas to further capitalize on its position as a leader in digital asset trade automation and portfolio management technologies and accelerate the execution of an ambitious roadmap that includes innovative new products, integration with DeFi, and newer asset classes. The Series A financing builds on an exceptional year for 3Commas which saw rapid growth and the launch of unique industry leading trading solutions. The funding will also drive further international expansion.

“We welcome 3Commas to our growing portfolio of strategic investments,” says Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and CEO of Alameda Research and FTX Exchange. “We’re very excited to work closely with the 3Commas team. We are perfectly aligned in our mission to increase crypto adoption and offer an amazing experience utilizing 3Commas technology.”

For 3Commas, the upcoming focus will be on product innovation and expansion through localized services in Asia and South America. The team is testing FX and Equity markets with the ultimate goal of becoming the “Swiss Army Knife of self-sovereign asset management,” in which any trader should always be equipped. Cryptocurrency markets have been widely referred to as volatile and high-risk. As more people join the cryptocurrency movement, platforms like 3Commas will become status quo for passive and earning, enabling users to trade assets in their portfolio without the stress of micromanagement and unexpected losses.

About 3Commas.io:

3Commas Technologies OU, O/A 3commas.io, was founded in Tallinn, Estonia in 2017 by Yuriy Sorokin, Egor Razumovskii and Mikhail Goryunov to address major pain points in trading crypto across multiple exchanges. Since its inception, 3Commas has become the leading non-custodial trade automation platform in crypto and now services over 100,000 users on all major exchanges with aggregate trading volumes exceeding $12B in 2020. Whether you are a novice or experienced trader, 3Commas offers a complete suite of manual or fully automated bots and trading strategies as well as risk and portfolio management solutions, all underpinned by a vast, low-latency cloud infrastructure.

About Alameda Research:

Founded in October 2017, Alameda is one of the few full-service cryptocurrency trading firms and now manages over $300 million in digital assets and trades $1.5 billion per day across thousands of products. With a full-scale global operation, Alameda provides liquidity in over 1000 coins and their derivatives across 60 exchanges.

Media Contact

Jarred Winn

Winn.solutions

[email protected]

415-747-5999

A Special Thanks to Our Customers

As we celebrate this milestone, we are very aware that our growth would not have been possible without the support and trust of our customers — thank you for helping us get here! You have helped lay the foundation of a very bright future that we will continue to celebrate together.

For more information:

Victor Cucos, B.Eng., MBA

Director/CSO

[email protected]

@abasant (telegram)