YouTuber And TikToker Halloween Costumes 2020

1.

Emma Chamberlain as Coraline from Coraline:

2.

Olivia Rouyre as Thor from The Avengers:

3.

James Charles as Jigsaw from Saw; Charli D’Amelio as Annabelle from Annabelle; Dixie D’Amelio as Samara Morgan from The Ring; Larray as Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street; Noah Beck as Chucky from Child’s Play; and Lil Huddy as Edward Scissorhands from Edward Scissorhands:

4.

Nikita Dragun as Mystique from X-Men:

5.

Bretman Rock as Edna Mode from The Incredibles:

6.

Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus as Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian:

7.

Liza Koshy as Ang from Avatar: The Last Airbender:


8.

David Dobrik as Caillou’s dad from Caillou:

9.

Rickey Thompson (and co.) as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus:

10.

Joey Graceffa as the Bubblegum Prince from Adventure Time:

11.

Lele Pons as Lisa Simpson from The Simpsons:

12.

Loren Gray as The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland:

13.

Ethan and Grayson Dolan as Sid and Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc:

14.

Kenzie Ziegler as Jesse from Toy Story:

15.

Rachel Levin as Cyber Queen:

16.

Last, but not least, Zane Hijazi as HIM from The Powerpuff Girls:

