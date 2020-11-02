YouTuber And TikToker Halloween Costumes 2020

1.
Emma Chamberlain as Coraline from Coraline:
2.
Olivia Rouyre as Thor from The Avengers:
3.
James Charles as Jigsaw from Saw; Charli D’Amelio as Annabelle from Annabelle; Dixie D’Amelio as Samara Morgan from The Ring; Larray as Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street; Noah Beck as Chucky from Child’s Play; and Lil Huddy as Edward Scissorhands from Edward Scissorhands:
4.
Nikita Dragun as Mystique from X-Men:
5.
Bretman Rock as Edna Mode from The Incredibles:
6.
Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus as Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian:
7.
Liza Koshy as Ang from Avatar: The Last Airbender:
@lizakoshy / Via instagram.com
8.
David Dobrik as Caillou’s dad from Caillou:
9.
Rickey Thompson (and co.) as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus:
10.
Joey Graceffa as the Bubblegum Prince from Adventure Time:
11.
Lele Pons as Lisa Simpson from The Simpsons:
12.
Loren Gray as The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland:
13.
Ethan and Grayson Dolan as Sid and Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc:
14.
Kenzie Ziegler as Jesse from Toy Story:
15.
Rachel Levin as Cyber Queen:
16.
Last, but not least, Zane Hijazi as HIM from The Powerpuff Girls:
