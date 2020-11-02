Your Tuesday Briefing

Gunmen open fire in central Vienna

In what officials described as a “terror attack,” multiple gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons in six locations around central Vienna on Monday night, killing at least two people and wounding at least 15 others, including a police officer. At least seven people were seriously injured, according to Vienna’s mayor.

The police shot and killed one attacker, said Sebastian Kurz, Austria’s chancellor, but others remained at large, as of early Tuesday. “We have become the victim of a disgusting terror attack that is still going on,” he said, in a televised address to the nation just before midnight.

The shootings took place hours before the midnight start of a nationwide lockdown, one of several being imposed in Europe to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Follow our live updates here.