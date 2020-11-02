Your Monday Briefing

More countries lock down in Europe

After weeks of resisting calls for a lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shutting pubs, restaurants and most retail stores in England, starting on Thursday until Dec. 2. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland had already put in place such restrictions.

The British prime minister announced the sweeping measures on Saturday, effectively establishing a national lockdown as Europe battles a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Greece and Austria also tightened measures, joining France, Germany, Belgium and Ireland in shutting down large parts of their economies to try to keep their hospitals from being overwhelmed. Italy, which is preparing for lockdowns in the most infected regions, has become emblematic of a despair, exhaustion and fear that is spreading throughout the Continent.

Infections are also rising in several of Russia’s far-flung regions, overwhelming hospitals and morgues.