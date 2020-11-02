Youngboy NBA’s Mother Flips Out On Floyd Mayweather

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

YoungBoy NBA’s mother had a lot to say in response to Floyd Mayweather’s interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

During the interview, Floyd was asked about YoungBoy’s rant, where he cursed him out. Floyd responded:

 “It has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home and whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. It could’ve been one of those days for him.”

LISA RAYE MCCOY JOINS ONLYFANS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR