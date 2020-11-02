Youngboy NBA’s Mother Flips Out On Floyd Mayweather

YoungBoy NBA’s mother had a lot to say in response to Floyd Mayweather’s interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

During the interview, Floyd was asked about YoungBoy’s rant, where he cursed him out. Floyd responded:

“It has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home and whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. It could’ve been one of those days for him.”

NBA’s mother took offense and hopped on social media to respond.

“He gon’ say it starts at home,” she says in the clip. “But when I heard that, I really ain’t pay no attention to it. Any grown person knows you can raise your children to be the best children they want but they gon’ say what they want. They gon’ do what they want. If Kentrell wanted to say he was a bitch ass daddy, that’s probably how Kentrell felt at that time,” she rants.

“Don’t blame me for what Kentrell told him. If there’s static, there must be — I don’t, I don’t like that sh*t. Don’t talk about me. Don’t put my name in your mouth. You don’t know me, Mister. You don’t know me at all.”