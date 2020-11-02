Xiaomi could soon launch a Redmi Note 9 series phone with a 108MP camera

Xiaomi has launched quite a few phones with a 108MP main camera over the last year or so, but all of them have priced above the $450 mark. If a new leak is to be believed, Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand will soon launch the first affordable smartphone with a 108MP primary sensor.

According to a post from leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the device will be one of three new additions to the Redmi Note 9 series that will be launched later this month. Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10T series phones, however, the upcoming Redmi phone is tipped to use Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which has smaller 0.7μm-sized pixels. However, it uses the same nine-pixel binning tech that is available in the ISOCELL HM1 sensor used on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra phones.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch a Redmi Note 10 series phone with a 108MP main sensor before the end of the year. In addition to a 108MP camera, the phone is tipped to have a Snapdragon 750G chipset and support for 33W charging speeds.