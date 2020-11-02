Woot Black Friday: When it starts & all the best deals

This year’s Black Friday sales are truly unlike any that have come before them. Now that social distancing is so important, retailers are doing everything they can to keep their stores from becoming overcrowded and that may just make this the best Black Friday yet. We’re already seeing Black Friday deals popping up at places like Best Buy and Target, and we’ll also be seeing more online deals than ever before. That means no rushing, no pushing, and less worrying about missing out on the items you want to buy.

One exclusively-online retailer you won’t want to forget to shop at this month is Woot. If you’ve never shopped there before, there are just a few crucial things you should know before placing an order. First, Woot is owned by Amazon, and while it does charge a $6 shipping fee for every order, you can score free shipping there just by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. Signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial would work as well.

The other important thing you should know is that a majority of the deals available to purchase at Woot are available for just one day only. Woot offers low prices on a variety of new and refurbished product including Amazon devices, Apple phones and iPad tablets, laptops, home appliances and furniture, clothing, and more, though you have to check the site on a regular basis if you don’t want to miss anything. There are some offers which are available for longer, but these are pretty uncommon to see.

Black Friday ad for Woot

Last year, we didn’t learn of Woot’s Black Friday deals until the same day they began. In 2019, Woot gave us a week of Black Friday deals with new offers every day, and we expect to see something similar this year. We’re already seeing some really stellar offers at Woot even in early November however, such as the AirPods Pro for less than $200 or the Surface Laptop 3 at a $250 discount.

Black Friday hours for Woot

Woot’s daily deals are always available starting at midnight CT each day, with one-day deals remaining available through to the following midnight or until they run out of stock. Woot’s Black Friday deals will be the same, though there are some great deals at Woot that are available for longer than one day. Each product page at Woot will specify how long that specific deal is available for. Of course, we wouldn’t recommend waiting to purchase anything even if its sale lasts for weeks, as Woot deals always have the potential of selling out sooner and occasionally do.

Best Woot Black Friday deals

We haven’t received word on what deals Woot will be offering during Black Friday week, but the deals Woot will be offering during November are definitely worth paying attention to until then. We’ll be gathering some of the best offers right here.