Winner, placings, last place, scratchings, horses, news

Triple Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy says foreign galloper Tiger Moth can prove his class by winning the great race from barrier 23.

Top trainer Aidan O’Brien’s young star drew awfully for the 3200m Group 1 – but McEvoy reckons Tiger Moth has the quality to overcome his bad luck.

Tiger Moth was a $7 favourite with the TAB on Tuesday morning, carrying just 52.5kg.

“We’re going to need some luck from the gate but really excited about this horse,” McEvoy told Nine News’ Braden Ingram.

“He’s a young horse, he’s got a nice profile for the race; northern hemisphere three-year-old. We’ve seen Rekindling, Cross Counter come out and do well.

“This horse has been earmarked by Aidan O’Brien to bring out here and you have to respect that.”

Tiger Moth is making just his fifth start. It would be an incredible achievement for him to win the Cup so early in his career.

McEvoy said he didn’t have to look too far for his main competition.