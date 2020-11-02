Where to buy OnePlus 8T: Best Deals & Discounts

The OnePlus 8T is now official, and there’s plenty to like. The phone introduces a new design for the rear camera housing and comes with Warp Charge 65 — OnePlus’ new 65W fast charging standard — and features a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. This time, OnePlus is using a flat display that’s more comfortable to hold and use.

The OnePlus 8T is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset — similar to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro — and it is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard in the U.S. Other regions also get a 8GB/128GB variant. The phone has a 48MP primary camera at the back that’s joined by a 16MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro module, and 2MP monochrome sensor.

The phone has a 4500mAh battery that delivers all day use, and 65W charging fully charges the battery in just 39 minutes. The 8T comes with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box, with the phone the first — outside of Google’s Pixel 5 — to offer Android 11 out of the box.

Where to buy OnePlus 8T: Deals, discounts, pricing, and availability

The OnePlus 8T is now up for sale in the U.S., EU, India, and other global markets. OnePlus is selling a single 12GB/256GB variant in the U.S., but there is also an 8GB/128GB option in India and other regions. The phone is available in two colors, and here’s the full breakdown of OnePlus 8T pricing, and color options:

OnePlus 8T 8GB/128GB (Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver): ₹42,999 / £549 / €599

OnePlus 8T 12GB/256GB (Aquamarine Green): $749 / ₹45,999 / £649 / €699

OnePlus is making a few changes to its Warp Charge wall charger, with the plug now doubling as a 45W USB PD charger. As a result, the charger is available as a standalone accessory for $34.99.

Where to buy the OnePlus 8T in the U.S.

The OnePlus 8T is now available in the U.S., and you can get your hands on the phone straight from Amazon for $749. Do note that deliveries on Amazon are kicking off from December 13 as of this writing, so you’re looking at a considerable wait time.

You can also buy the 8T via OnePlus’ website for $749. Both the Ultramarine Green and Lunar Silver color variants are available, and as mentioned above, the U.S. model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage by default.

Note that the U.S. version has 4G bands for AT,amp;T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, but the unlocked model has 5G compatibility only on T-Mobile. So if you’re an AT,amp;T or Verizon customer and want a 5G phone, you’ll have to look elsewhere.