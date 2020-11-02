Week 9 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

We feel like Charlie Brown with Lucy and the football every week when we put together our fantasy WR rankings. We keep initially including a bunch of key guys (Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, Jamison Crowder, Emmanuel Sanders, etc.), only to take them out heading into the weekend. Yes, it’s been a tough year for wide receiver injuries, but we have good news (for some) heading into Week 9: Antonio Brown is back.
We say “for some” because if you own the up-and-down Mike Evans or the oft-injured Godwin, Brown’s presence figures to only make things more complicated. Fortunately, Tampa has a favorable passing matchup this week against New Orleans, so all three (depending on who’s active) are in play.
Now, back to the bad news: Several big-name wide receivers have tough matchups, and while that ultimately doesn’t affect the start/sit statuses of studs like Davante Adams (@ 49ers), DeAndre Hopkins (vs. Dolphins), A.J. Brown (@ Bears), D.J. Moore (@ Chiefs), or Robby Anderson (@ Chiefs), it’s never something you want to see when you set your lineup. Marquise Brown (@ Colts), Christian Kirk (vs. Dolphins), Emmanuel Sanders (@ Buccaneers), Brandon Aiyuk (vs. Packers), Darius Slayton/Sterling Shepard (@ Washington), and T.Y. Hilton (vs. Ravens) are borderline starters who might fall out of your lineup this week, though Aiyuk is likely a safe play with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) still hurting.
As always, there are plenty of sleepers who can take their places. Tim Patrick (if healthy) and Jerry Jeudy (@ Falcons), Cole Beasley and John Brown (vs. Seahawks), Mike Williams (vs. Raiders), Chase Claypool (@ Cowboys), Marvin Jones (@ Vikings), and Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb (@ Jaguars) all look good, and the Jaguars WRs (vs. Texans) would also be in good spots if not for the uncertainty surrounding their QB situation.
Going deeper, Allen Lazard (@ 49ers) figures to return this week, but given the matchup, he’s not a great play. A couple of last week’s big performers, Curtis Samuel (@ Chiefs), Corey Davis (vs. Bears), and Mecole Hardman (vs. Panthers), have tough matchups on paper, though matchups rarely matter for the big-play Hardman. If you want to take a boom-or-bust shot on him, you can.
Week 9 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)
These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|DK Metcalf, SEA @ BUF
|2
|Adam Thielen, MIN vs. DET
|3
|Davante Adams, GB @ SF
|4
|Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN
|5
|Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. SEA
|6
|Keenan Allen, LAC vs. LV
|7
|Tyreek Hill, KC vs. CAR
|8
|Julio Jones, ATL vs. DEN
|9
|DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. MIA
|10
|Allen Robinson, CHI @ TEN
|11
|Tyler Lockett, SEA @ BUF
|12
|Chris Godwin, TB @ NO
|13
|Michael Thomas, NO @ TB
|14
|Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. NYG
|15
|Diontae Johnson, PIT @ DAL
|16
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ DAL
|17
|Amari Cooper, DAL vs. PIT
|18
|Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. DEN
|19
|Mike Evans, TB vs. NO
|20
|Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. DET
|21
|Robby Anderson, CAR @ KC
|22
|A.J. Brown, TEN vs. CHI
|23
|Will Fuller V, HOU @ JAX
|24
|Mike Williams, LAC vs. LV
|25
|Tim Patrick, DEN @ ATL
|26
|Cole Beasley, BUF vs. SEA
|27
|DJ Chark, JAX vs. HOU
|28
|Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. GB
|29
|D.J. Moore, CAR @ KC
|30
|Antonio Brown, TB vs. NO
|31
|Chase Claypool, PIT @ DAL
|32
|Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ ATL
|33
|CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. PIT
|34
|Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. NE
|35
|DeVante Parker, MIA @ ARI
|36
|Brandin Cooks, HOU @ JAX
|37
|Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN
|38
|John Brown, BUF vs. SEA
|39
|Christian Kirk, ARI vs. MIA
|40
|Marquise Brown, BAL @ IND
|41
|Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ TB
|42
|T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. BAL
|43
|Darius Slayton, NYG @ WAS
|44
|Darnell Mooney, CHI @ TEN
|45
|Nelson Agholor, LV @ LAC
|46
|Henry Ruggs III, LV @ LAC
|47
|Sterling Shepard, NYG @ WAS
|48
|Corey Davis, TEN vs. CHI
|49
|N’Keal Harry, NE @ NYJ
|50
|Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. HOU
|51
|Randall Cobb, HOU @ JAX
|52
|Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. GB
|53
|Keelan Cole, JAX vs. HOU
|54
|Sammy Watkins, KC vs. CAR
|55
|Allen Lazard, GB @ SF
|56
|Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. NE
|57
|Curtis Samuel, CAR @ KC
|58
|Russell Gage, ATL vs. DEN
|59
|David Moore, SEA @ BUF
|60
|Mecole Hardman, KC vs. CAR
|61
|Preston Williams, MIA @ ARI
|62
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. MIA
|63
|Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. NE
|64
|Jakobi Meyers, NE @ NYJ
|65
|Scotty Miller, TB vs. NO
|66
|James Washington, PIT @ DAL
|67
|Michael Gallup, DAL vs. PIT
|68
|Golden Tate, NYG @ WAS
|69
|Dontrelle Inman, WAS vs. NYG
|70
|Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ TB
|71
|Danny Amendola, DET @ MIN
|72
|Hunter Renfrow, LV @ LAC
|73
|Marquez Callaway, NO @ TB
|74
|Damiere Byrd, NE @ NYJ
|75
|Anthony Miller, CHI @ TEN
|76
|Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. LV
|77
|Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. BAL
|78
|KJ Hamler, DEN @ ATL
|79
|Zach Pascal, IND vs. BAL
|80
|Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. CAR
|81
|Isaiah Ford, MIA @ ARI
|82
|Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. SEA
|83
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ SF
|84
|Andy Isabella, ARI vs. MIA
|85
|Miles Boykin, BAL @ IND
|86
|Willie Snead, BAL @ IND
|87
|Jeff Smith, NYJ vs. NE