Week 9 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

We feel like Charlie Brown with Lucy and the football every week when we put together our fantasy WR rankings. We keep initially including a bunch of key guys (Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, Jamison Crowder, Emmanuel Sanders, etc.), only to take them out heading into the weekend. Yes, it’s been a tough year for wide receiver injuries, but we have good news (for some) heading into Week 9: Antonio Brown is back.

We say “for some” because if you own the up-and-down Mike Evans or the oft-injured Godwin, Brown’s presence figures to only make things more complicated. Fortunately, Tampa has a favorable passing matchup this week against New Orleans, so all three (depending on who’s active) are in play. 

Now, back to the bad news: Several big-name wide receivers have tough matchups, and while that ultimately doesn’t affect the start/sit statuses of studs like Davante Adams (@ 49ers), DeAndre Hopkins (vs. Dolphins), A.J. Brown (@ Bears), D.J. Moore (@ Chiefs), or Robby Anderson (@ Chiefs), it’s never something you want to see when you set your lineup. Marquise Brown (@ Colts), Christian Kirk (vs. Dolphins), Emmanuel Sanders (@ Buccaneers), Brandon Aiyuk (vs. Packers), Darius Slayton/Sterling Shepard (@ Washington), and T.Y. Hilton (vs. Ravens) are borderline starters who might fall out of your lineup this week, though Aiyuk is likely a safe play with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) still hurting.

As always, there are plenty of sleepers who can take their places. Tim Patrick (if healthy) and Jerry Jeudy (@ Falcons), Cole Beasley and John Brown (vs. Seahawks), Mike Williams (vs. Raiders), Chase Claypool (@ Cowboys), Marvin Jones (@ Vikings), and Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb (@ Jaguars) all look good, and the Jaguars WRs (vs. Texans) would also be in good spots if not for the uncertainty surrounding their QB situation. 

Going deeper, Allen Lazard (@ 49ers) figures to return this week, but given the matchup, he’s not a great play. A couple of last week’s big performers, Curtis Samuel (@ Chiefs), Corey Davis (vs. Bears), and Mecole Hardman (vs. Panthers), have tough matchups on paper, though matchups rarely matter for the big-play Hardman. If you want to take a boom-or-bust shot on him, you can. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries. 

Week 9 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1DK Metcalf, SEA @ BUF
2Adam Thielen, MIN vs. DET
3Davante Adams, GB @ SF
4Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN
5Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. SEA
6Keenan Allen, LAC vs. LV
7Tyreek Hill, KC vs. CAR
8Julio Jones, ATL vs. DEN
9DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. MIA
10Allen Robinson, CHI @ TEN
11Tyler Lockett, SEA @ BUF
12Chris Godwin, TB @ NO
13Michael Thomas, NO @ TB
14Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. NYG
15Diontae Johnson, PIT @ DAL
16JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ DAL
17Amari Cooper, DAL vs. PIT
18Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. DEN
19Mike Evans, TB vs. NO
20Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. DET
21Robby Anderson, CAR @ KC
22A.J. Brown, TEN vs. CHI
23Will Fuller V, HOU @ JAX
24Mike Williams, LAC vs. LV
25Tim Patrick, DEN @ ATL
26Cole Beasley, BUF vs. SEA
27DJ Chark, JAX vs. HOU
28Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. GB
29D.J. Moore, CAR @ KC
30Antonio Brown, TB vs. NO
31Chase Claypool, PIT @ DAL
32Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ ATL
33CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. PIT
34Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. NE
35DeVante Parker, MIA @ ARI
36Brandin Cooks, HOU @ JAX
37Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN
38John Brown, BUF vs. SEA
39Christian Kirk, ARI vs. MIA
40Marquise Brown, BAL @ IND
41Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ TB
42T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. BAL
43Darius Slayton, NYG @ WAS
44Darnell Mooney, CHI @ TEN
45Nelson Agholor, LV @ LAC
46Henry Ruggs III, LV @ LAC
47Sterling Shepard, NYG @ WAS
48Corey Davis, TEN vs. CHI
49N’Keal Harry, NE @ NYJ
50Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. HOU
51Randall Cobb, HOU @ JAX
52Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. GB
53Keelan Cole, JAX vs. HOU
54Sammy Watkins, KC vs. CAR
55Allen Lazard, GB @ SF
56Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. NE
57Curtis Samuel, CAR @ KC
58Russell Gage, ATL vs. DEN
59David Moore, SEA @ BUF
60Mecole Hardman, KC vs. CAR
61Preston Williams, MIA @ ARI
62Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. MIA
63Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. NE
64Jakobi Meyers, NE @ NYJ
65Scotty Miller, TB vs. NO
66James Washington, PIT @ DAL
67Michael Gallup, DAL vs. PIT
68Golden Tate, NYG @ WAS
69Dontrelle Inman, WAS vs. NYG
70Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ TB
71Danny Amendola, DET @ MIN
72Hunter Renfrow, LV @ LAC
73Marquez Callaway, NO @ TB
74Damiere Byrd, NE @ NYJ
75Anthony Miller, CHI @ TEN
76Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. LV
77Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. BAL
78KJ Hamler, DEN @ ATL
79Zach Pascal, IND vs. BAL
80Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. CAR
81Isaiah Ford, MIA @ ARI
82Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. SEA
83Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ SF
84Andy Isabella, ARI vs. MIA
85Miles Boykin, BAL @ IND
86Willie Snead, BAL @ IND
87Jeff Smith, NYJ vs. NE

