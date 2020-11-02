Week 9 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Our initial Week 9 fantasy WR PPR rankings appear stacked through at least the starter’s tier — but that’s because we’re assuming some injured players will return (Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, Jamison Crowder, Tim Patrick, Emmanuel Sanders) and we won’t have any new injuries pop up. That’s probably wishful thinking on both counts, especially with Kenny Golladay and T.Y. Hilton among the wide receivers who exited early last week, but let us have a moment of optimism at the beginning of the week please.  

The byes take away Eagles, Rams, Browns, and Bengals receivers, which certainly limits depth but leaves most of the top tier untouched (apologies to Tyler Boyd, Travis Fulgham, Cooper Kupp, and Robert Woods). Ideally, the newly healthy players (which also potentially includes Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins) and return of Antonio Brown will help make up for their absences.

As good as the rankings look through about the top 36 or so, their drop-off is just as striking. Matchups are mostly to blame, as guys like Marquise Brown (@ Colts), Christian Kirk (vs. Dolphins), Emmanuel Sanders (@ Buccaneers), Darius Slayton (@ Washington), and T.Y. Hilton (vs. Ravens) are all in tough spots. Given that all see inconsistent targets on a week-to-week basis, it’s tough to count on them in PPR leagues, though undoubtedly at least a few will be in lineups.

Of course, whenever there are bad matchups, there are also good ones. Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy (@ Falcons) both jump into the top 36 this week, and John Brown (vs. Seahawks) isn’t far behind. Mike Williams (vs. Raiders), Chase Claypool (@ Cowboys), Marvin Jones (@ Vikings), and Brandin Cooks (@ Jaguars) are all in play despite being known primarily as “big-play guys.” Given their matchups, the odds of a big play or two are higher than usual this week, so even if they catch just a handful of passes, they could easily produce starting-caliber number with their yards and touchdowns. 

Some high-target, low-floor PPR specials this week include Darnell Mooney (@ Titans), N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers (@ Jets), Randall Cobb (@ Jaguars), Laviska Shenault (vs. Texans), Curtis Samuel (@ Chiefs), and Russell Gage (vs. Broncos). You could also make a case for Sterling Shepard (@ Washington) and Corey Davis (vs. Bears) to fall into this category because of their tough matchups.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries. 

Week 9 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1DK Metcalf, SEA @ BUF
2Davante Adams, GB @ SF
3Adam Thielen, MIN vs. DET
4Keenan Allen, LAC vs. LV
5Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. SEA
6Julio Jones, ATL vs. DEN
7DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. MIA
8Kenny Golladay, DET @ MIN
9Allen Robinson, CHI @ TEN
10Michael Thomas, NO @ TB
11Tyreek Hill, KC vs. CAR
12Tyler Lockett, SEA @ BUF
13Chris Godwin, TB @ NO
14Diontae Johnson, PIT @ DAL
15JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ DAL
16Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. NYG
17Amari Cooper, DAL vs. PIT
18Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. DEN
19Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. DET
20Robby Anderson, CAR @ KC
21Mike Evans, TB vs. NO
22A.J. Brown, TEN vs. CHI
23Will Fuller V, HOU @ JAX
24Cole Beasley, BUF vs. SEA
25DJ Chark, JAX vs. HOU
26Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. GB
27Tim Patrick, DEN @ ATL
28D.J. Moore, CAR @ KC
29CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. PIT
30Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. NE
31Mike Williams, LAC vs. LV
32Antonio Brown, TB vs. NO
33Chase Claypool, PIT @ DAL
34Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ ATL
35DeVante Parker, MIA @ ARI
36Sterling Shepard, NYG @ WAS
37Christian Kirk, ARI vs. MIA
38Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ TB
39Brandin Cooks, HOU @ JAX
40Marvin Jones, DET @ MIN
41John Brown, BUF vs. SEA
42Marquise Brown, BAL @ IND
43Darnell Mooney, CHI @ TEN
44T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. BAL
45Darius Slayton, NYG @ WAS
46Randall Cobb, HOU @ JAX
47N’Keal Harry, NE @ NYJ
48Nelson Agholor, LV @ LAC
49Henry Ruggs III, LV @ LAC
50Corey Davis, TEN vs. CHI
51Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. HOU
52Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. GB
53Curtis Samuel, CAR @ KC
54Russell Gage, ATL vs. DEN
55Jakobi Meyers, NE @ NYJ
56Keelan Cole, JAX vs. HOU
57Sammy Watkins, KC vs. CAR
58Allen Lazard, GB @ SF
59Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. NE
60Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. MIA
61David Moore, SEA @ BUF
62Mecole Hardman, KC vs. CAR
63Preston Williams, MIA @ ARI
64Golden Tate, NYG @ WAS
65Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. NE
66Scotty Miller, TB vs. NO
67Damiere Byrd, NE @ NYJ
68James Washington, PIT @ DAL
69Michael Gallup, DAL vs. PIT
70Dontrelle Inman, WAS vs. NYG
71Danny Amendola, DET @ MIN
72Hunter Renfrow, LV @ LAC
73Marquez Callaway, NO @ TB
74KJ Hamler, DEN @ ATL
75Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ TB
76Anthony Miller, CHI @ TEN
77Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. BAL
78Isaiah Ford, MIA @ ARI
79Zach Pascal, IND vs. BAL
80Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. CAR
81Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. LV
82Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. SEA
83Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ SF
84Andy Isabella, ARI vs. MIA
85Miles Boykin, BAL @ IND
86Willie Snead, BAL @ IND
87Jeff Smith, NYJ vs. NE

