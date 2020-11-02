Week 9 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Last week was a wild one at the RB position. Dalvin Cook scored four touchdowns and was the leading rusher and receiver for the Vikings; The Colts had two rushing TDs and two RB receiving scores, but none of them belonged to Jonathan Taylor; and several injury fill-ins, including Giovani Bernard, Gus Edwards, DeeJay Dallas, JaMycal Hasty, and Jamaal Williams, continued to play well. Now, with Christian McCaffrey, Chris Carson, and Aaron Jones all potentially returning, our Week 9 fantasy RB PPR rankings are looking stronger than ever.

McCaffrey nearly played in the Panthers’ Thursday night game in Week 8, so it’s assumed that he will be back in Week 9 against the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Jones’ return for Thursday’s game in San Francisco is less certain, as the Packers have been cautious with him, but he certainly could be back. Chris Carson’s return against the Bills is also up in the air. If he and Jones are active, they’re top-12 PPR backs, but if they’re out, Williams and Dallas can hold down RB2 spots in their owners’ lineups. Williams has flex potential even if Jones is active. 

WEEK 9 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Even though there are some frustrating committees, guys like D’Andre Swift (@ Vikings), La’Mical Perine (vs. Patriots), and Justin Jackson (vs. Raiders) all have more value in PPR rankings than standard rankings. Swift is the riskiest of the bunch, but they can work as flexes given the several targets they should see.

WEEK 9 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

J.D. McKissic (vs. Giants), Nyheim Hines (vs. Ravens), and Duke Johnson (@ Jaguars) are some deeper sleepers in PPR formats. The last time McKissic faced the Giants, he had had eight carries for 41 yards and six catches for 43 yards. He’s a dynamic playmaker and a preferred safety valve for Washington’s QBs. Antonio Gibson may be ranked higher, but don’t be surprised to see McKissic put up similar numbers to the rookie in a good matchup.

Hines is coming off a two-TD game, and with Taylor struggling, it wouldn’t be a shock if Hines started seeing more snaps. Johnson had five catches in Houston’s last game, and the Jaguars entered Week 8 allowing the fourth-most receptions per game to RBs (6.6), so he could pile up cheap PPR points all game. 

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 9 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ KC
2Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. DET
3Alvin Kamara, NO @ TB
4James Robinson, JAX vs. HOU
5Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC vs. CAR
6James Conner, PIT @ DAL
7Derrick Henry, TEN vs. CHI
8David Johnson, HOU @ JAX
9Chase Edmonds, ARZ vs. MIA
10Aaron Jones, GB @ SF
11Chris Carson, SEA @ BUF
12Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. PIT
13Josh Jacobs, LV @ LAC
14David Montgomery, CHI @ TEN
15Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. NYG
16Myles Gaskin, MIA @ ARZ
17JaMycal Hasty, SF vs. GB
18Todd Gurley, ATL vs. DEN
19Justin Jackson, LAC vs. LV
20Melvin Gordon, DEN @ ATL
21Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ ATL
22Damien Harris, NE @ NYJ
23Ronald Jones II, TB vs. NO
24Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. BAL
25Le’Veon Bell, KC vs. CAR
26Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. GB
27JK Dobbins, BAL @ IND
28Devonta Freeman, NYG @ WAS
29Zack Moss, BUF vs. SEA
30James White, NE @ NYJ
31Gus Edwards, BAL @ IND
32D’Andre Swift, DET @ MIN
33Devin Singletary, BUF vs. SEA
34Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. LV
35La’Mical Perine, NYJ vs. NE
36Jamaal Williams, GB @ SF
37Leonard Fournette, TB vs. NO
38Duke Johnson, HOU @ JAX
39Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. BAL
40Mike Davis, CAR @ KC
41Adrian Peterson, DET @ MIN
42Nyheim Hines, IND vs. BAL
43J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. NYG
44Dion Lewis, NYG @ WAS
45Frank Gore, NYJ vs. NE
46DeeJay Dallas, SEA @ BUF
47Rex Burkhead, NE @ NYJ
48Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. DET
49Benny Snell, PIT @ DAL
50Latavius Murray, NO @ TB
51Matt Breida, MIA @ ARZ
52Tony Pollard, DAL vs. PIT
53Jalen Richard, LV @ LAC
54Brian Hill, ATL vs. DEN
55Kerryon Johnson, DET @ MIN
56Jeremy McNichols, TEN vs. CHI
57D’Onta Foreman, TEN vs. CHI
58Wayne Gallman, NYG @ WAS
59Darrel Williams, KC vs. CAR
60Royce Freeman, DEN @ ATL
61Anthony McFarland, PIT @ DAL
62AJ Dillon, GB @ SF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR