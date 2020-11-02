Week 9 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback

Lisa Witt
Quarterback start ’em, sit ’em decisions will be tough for more than a few fantasy football owners this week. The byes take away a few borderline options (Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, Carson Wentz), but it’s tough matchups for several stars, including Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes, that will have many checking our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings and wondering if they should play a sleeper over their beloved studs.

Jackson (@ Colts), Rodgers (@ 49ers), and Mahomes (vs. Panthers) are generally considered “must-starts,” but depending on who’s available, it’s at least reasonable to consider other options this week. Chances are, you will still start them, which is probably smart given how high their respective floors are, but the ceilings for Jackson and Mahomes have been a bit lower than expected this season. 

Justin Herbert (@ Raiders), Derek Carr (vs. Chargers), Ben Roethlisberger (@ Cowboys), and Matthew Stafford (@ Vikings) have QB1 upsides in any given week, and this is the type of week where all should be started. Kirk Cousins (vs. Lions) and Cam Newton (@ Jets) are also in good spots, though both come with low floors that make them tough to trust over any of the QBs mentioned above. 

Several other borderline QBs are in tough spots this week. Drew Brees (@ Buccaneers), Teddy Bridgewater (@ Chiefs), Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Packers), and Ryan Tannehill (vs. Bears) are below-average plays, and if you’re in need of deeper sleepers to replace them, you can consider Drew Lock (@ Falcons) and Nick Foles (@ Titans). Tua Tagovailoa (@ Cardinals), Kyle Allen (vs. Giants), and whoever starts for the Jaguars, be it Mike Glennon or Jake Luton (vs. Texans), are all tempting options, but they should be limited to starts in two-QB leagues.

Again, you’re probably going to stick with Jackson, Rodgers, and Mahomes, but there are other high-upside options available this week. At the very least, you shouldn’t automatically keep someone like Brees or Tannehill in your lineup. Always explore all your options, and don’t be afraid to make some bold moves if you’re in a must-win situation.

Note: Check back throughout the week, as we’ll continue to update our QB rankings up until kickoff based on the latest news and injury updates. 

Week 9 Fantasy QB Rankings

These rankings are for four-point passing TD leagues.

RankPlayer
1Josh Allen, BUF vs. SEA
2Deshaun Watson, HOU @ JAX
3Russell Wilson, SEA @ BUF
4Justin Herbert, LAC @ LV
5Kyler Murray, ARI vs. MIA
6Lamar Jackson, BAL @ IND
7Derek Carr, LV vs. LAC
8Ben Roethlisberger, PIT @ DAL
9Matthew Stafford, DET @ MIN
10Tom Brady, TB vs. NO
11Patrick Mahomes, KC vs. CAR
12Aaron Rodgers, GB @ SF
13Matt Ryan, ATL vs. DEN
14Kirk Cousins, MIN vs. DET
15Cam Newton, NE @ NYJ
16Drew Brees, NO @ TB
17Teddy Bridgewater, CAR @ KC
18Drew Lock, DEN @ ATL
19Nick Foles, CHI @ TEN
20Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs. CHI
21Jimmy Garoppolo, SF vs. GB
22Tua Tagovailoa, MIA @ ARI
23Kyle Allen, WAS vs. NYG
24Mike Glennon, JAX vs. HOU
25Daniel Jones, NYG @ WAS
26Andy Dalton, DAL vs. PIT
27Philip Rivers, IND vs. BAL
28Sam Darnold, NYJ vs. NE

