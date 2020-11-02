Week 9 FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and… Jake Luton? Yup, if you want a recipe for a unique FanDuel tournament lineup for Week 9, that’s one place to start. It might not be the place to put your biggest DFS investment, but sometimes it’s necessary to differentiate as much as you can. That’s why our example lineup shows you the type of daily fantasy football GPP squad Luton allows you to create.

Instead of playing up at QB, we play way down and benefit with the top two RBs on the slate. We even fit Tyreek Hill in, too. Luton’s skillset and matchup are just good enough that using him with Gardner Minshew out isn’t a totally insane idea. (It might just crazy enough to work!)

FanDuel Picks Week 9: NFL DFS lineup for GPPs

QB Jake Luton, Jaguars vs. Texans ($6,500)

Yes, this is bold, very bold, but in addition to the superstars we can use below, Luton caught our eye for another reason: He doesn’t really get picked off. In his final year at Oregon State, he threw 28 touchdowns and was intercepted just three times. The Texans have allowed 17 passing touchdowns this year compared to one interception. Luton will likely have to throw to keep up with Deshaun Watson, so as long as he throws the ball to his own team, he can accumulate enough to make him worth it at this price.

RB Christian McCaffrey, Panthers @ Chiefs ($9,500)

If McCaffrey (ankle) isn’t back, we’d feel good using Mike Davis in this spot and making up that drop-off in salary at another position. But CMC looks likely to return, and the best way for Carolina to beat Kansas City will be to utilize the ground attack and short passing to McCaffrey. As long as reports are that McCaffrey will get a full workload, he’s always worth trying at any price.

WEEK 9 DFS CASH LINEUPS: FanDuel

RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings vs. Lions ($9,300)

Before Cook torched the Packers, it was the Lions holding the spot allowing the most fantasy points to running backs. Cook might push them right back to the top if he can follow up his four-TD week with even half that. Detroit certainly won’t do too much to slow him down.

WR DJ Chark, Jaguars vs. Texans ($6,400)

While it’s a total mystery as to who Luton will target the most, Chark is the safest bet as the most-talented Jacksonville WR. He hasn’t quite lived up to his 2019 hype, but coming off a bye week, the Jags should be up to speed in getting the ball to their top target.

WEEK 9 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

WR Preston Williams, Dolphins @ Cardinals ($5,100)

Going down to this price at wideout means trying to find touchdown potential, and the big-bodied, athletic Williams brings that in droves. Miami’s offense didn’t need to do much in Tua’s first start, but that will change against Kyler Murray, and Williams will have a chance to contribute during a potential shootout.

WR Marvin Hall, Lions @ Vikings ($4,600)

It was Hall leading Detroit in targets (seven) with Kenny Golladay (hip) hurt, and it’s Hall who will take over the role as leading deep threat in this offense with Golladay absent. Considering Minnesota’s secondary is vulnerable to the big play, Hall could be looking at a career day.

TE Eric Ebron, Steelers @ Cowboys ($5,400)

Maybe Ebron catching a Week 8 touchdown means he won’t grab one in Week 9, but we wouldn’t bet against him finding paydirt again against a terrible Cowboys defense. Pittsburgh should have its way with Dallas and be in position to score on numerous occasions, so we’ll just need Ebron to be on the receiving end of one of those.

WEEK 9 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

FLEX Tyreek Hill, Chiefs vs. Panthers ($8,300)

We structured this lineup so you could go with nearly any player on the slate in the flex spot. This may not be an ideal matchup for Hill, but he’s our choice thanks to his uncanny ability to consistently get open (and be found) deep. You aren’t going far in a GPP without some long scores, and Hill can provide multiple in any given week.

WEEK 9 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

DEF Washington Football Team vs. Giants ($4,700)

A Chase Young-led front seven should cause a number of problems for Daniel Jones, and with Devonta Freeman (ankle) either out or not at full strength, the running game for New York won’t be enough to slow down the pass rush. Turnovers and sacks could come aplenty in Week 9 for Washington.