Washington ‘open’ to trading Dwayne Haskins?

It’s not known what Washington could get for the former 15th overall pick, who struggled as a rookie and was benched this season in favor of Kyle Allen. However, they probably won’t get much.

Haskins is under contract through 2022 at an affordable salary. Any team trading for him would only owe him about $5 million for the remainder of his rookie deal. While that is cheap, not many view him as a franchise quarterback anymore.

According to The Washington Post, no team has even shown interest in Haskins, so it’ll probably be pretty difficult to deal him before the Tuesday deadline. In 13 career games, Haskins is 3-8 with a 59.6 completion percentage, 2,304 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.