Walmart officially rolling out contactless payment across Canada

Walmart Canada has begun to roll out contactless payment options at stores across Canada.

Over the past week, some Canadians have taken to Twitter to note that they’ve been able to use tap when checking out at Walmart.

Wait…..WHAT???? @WalmartCanada finally waking up and allowing Tap payments? One transaction with cashier worked even when they said “no tap” but the self-serve machine later didn’t like it. Going to have to try with my #AppleWatch next time. pic.twitter.com/criqdVYjTx — Dennis (a.k.a. Devo) (@djdevo79) November 2, 2020

Contactless payment finally at @WalmartCanada #tap #SamsungPay #interac pic.twitter.com/x5cYeLBPBb — Dave Bishop (@bishopdd) October 28, 2020

Finally, it was about time that @WalmartCanada accept contactless payment, especially during this pandemic #Walmart #Canada pic.twitter.com/RW1ZdlxNSe — Anwar Abdi (@RealAnwarAbdi) November 1, 2020

A Walmart Canada spokesperson confirmed to that the company is “now offer[ing] tap payment in stores across the country.” The representative noted that several options are available, including “Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Amex and Discover with tap-enabled debit/credit cards.”

However, some Twitter users are noting that they still don’t have tap in their locations. Therefore, it’s unclear exactly how widely tap has been rolled out as of yet. For what it’s worth, both Brads — myself and Brad Bennett — had tap installed at our local Walmarts last week in Mississauga and Toronto, respectively.

It’s worth noting that the official Walmart Canada Twitter account confirmed last month that tap would be rolling out in November. The account’s most recent tweet regarding tap, dated November 2nd, also mentions a November rollout.

Hello. Tap payment is on its way and customers can expect to see it in stores this month. — Walmart Canada (@WalmartCanada) November 2, 2020

Therefore, it seems like Canadians can expect their local Walmart stores to support tap in the coming days if they don’t it already.

It’s important to note, though, that Walmart Canada stores will not be carrying the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 when they launch on November 10th and 12th, respectively.

In an effort to support social distancing and keep our stores safe for Customers and Associates, we have decided that on November 10th the #XboxSeriesX | #XboxSeriesS & on November 12th the #PS5 Video Game Consoles will be available for purchase ONLINE ONLY. (1/2) — Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) October 29, 2020

Instead, they will only be sold online, a decision the retailer says has been made “in an effort to support social distancing and keep our stores safe for customers and associates.”