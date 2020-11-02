Walmart ends plans to use Bossa Nova robots to scan shelves, sources say after concerns about shoppers' reactions and seeing similar results from human workers (Sarah Nassauer/Wall Street Journal)

Sarah Nassauer / Wall Street Journal:
Walmart ends plans to use Bossa Nova robots to scan shelves, sources say after concerns about shoppers’ reactions and seeing similar results from human workers — Retailer ends contract with robotics company after seeing similar results from workers grabbing online orders during pandemic
