Wall Street rebounds with focus on White House race By

© . FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured
2/2
() – Wall Street’s main indexes bounced back on Monday from their steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average () rose 189.68 points, or 0.72%, at the open to 26,691.28. The S,amp;P 500 () opened higher by 26.24 points, or 0.80%, at 3,296.20, while the Nasdaq Composite () gained 98.86 points, or 0.91%, to 11,010.45 at the opening bell.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.