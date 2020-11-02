Vanessa Marcil Supports Megan Fox Amid Drama With Brian Austin Green

While it’s less clear what has been transpiring between Fox and Green privately as of late, he did publicly defend her against criticism back in August while she was away on business.

“Everybody’s judgmental right now because she’s out of the country working and she’s not around,” he said during a Hollywood Raw podcast episode. “This is what we do. We travel and we work and it’s no different now than it’s been before, except that we are no longer together. This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years. We’ve been traveling and working.”

“When one person is traveling and working, the other one will step in and take care of things at home and take care of the kids and this situation is no different,” Green further explained. “It’s not for lack of caring. Megan loves her kids and would do anything for them and has and will continue to.”