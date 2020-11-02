Unfortunate Departure and First Relay Dances

ABC

The new episode of the ABC dancing competition show reveals that ‘The Real’ co-host Jeannie Mai withdraws from the series she had to undergo an emergency surgery for an abscess in her throat.

–

“Dancing with the Stars” returned with a new episode on Monday, November 2. The night was supposed to feature double eliminations, but with Jeannie Mai‘s early exit due to health concern, only one of the remaining contestants was sent home at the end of the episode.

The first pair to hit the ballroom were Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, who danced the Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen. Judge Derek Hough loved it, telling her that she was fantastic. Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli admitted to “having such a good time” watching the routine. Carrie Ann Inaba said Kaitlyn was full of “grace” and “energy.” The judges gave her a 25.





Next up were Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. They opted to dance the Viennese Waltz to “Stuck With U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. Bruno thought he was “oozing charm and charisma,” while Carrie Ann dubbed it “beautiful.” Nev earned a 29.





Justina Machado and Sasha Farber then followed it up with the Samba to “Magalenha” by Sergio Mendes. Carrie Ann pointed out Justina’s little stumble during the performance, while Derek said that she needed to articulate her feet a little more. As for Bruno, he praised Justine for her “exuberant, joyful presence.” She got a 27.





Dancing the Rumba to “Nobody Knows” by The Tony Rich Project were Nelly and his partner Daniella Karagach. Bruno commented on Nelly’s feet, though he raved about Nelly making Daniella shine. Carrie Ann then said that she was proud of Nelly, though he wasn’t where the judges wanted him to be just yet. He earned a 21.





Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, meanwhile, took the stage to dance the Viennese Waltz to “Love on the Brain”. Carrie Ann said that the performance was “graceful and elegant” but Chrishell needed to work on her arms. Derek also praised Chrishell’s improvement, though he agreed with Carrie Ann about the arms. Meanwhile, Bruno told Chrishell to work on her sustainability. She got a 24.





Dancing the Salsa to “Work It” by Missy Elliott were Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten. Carrie Ann said that the landings on her lifts were a little sloppy while Derek felt that the routine had too many lifts. Skai got a 25.





Later, Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart danced the Foxtrot to “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes. Derek loved it, though he noted that they needed to make the rise and fall more “gradual.” While agreeing with Derek, Bruno said that the routine was “wonderful.” Carrie Ann, however, said that she actually liked the choppy rise and fall. The judges gave the pair a 27.





Later, they bid farewell to Jeannie, who decided to leave the show as she had to undergo an emergency surgery for an abscess in her throat. Following it up was AJ McLean, who danced the Rumba alongside his partner Cheryl Burke. Bruno admitted that he was “captivated” by the “intensity” of the routine, though he said that the dance lacked the actual “rumba action.” Carrie Ann also noted that there wasn’t enough “content.” He got a 24.

It was then time for Relay Round. Nev, Chrishell and Nelly danced the Cha Cha with Carrie Ann as the judge. Nev performed better than the others as Carrie Ann gave him 3 bonus points while Chrishell and Nelly earned 2 bonus points each. Later, Justina and Johnny danced the Viennese Waltz with Derek as the judge. Jeannie was initially supposed to be in this group. Derek gave Johnny 3 extra points while Justine got 2 bonus points.

AJ, Kaitlyn and Skai then danced the Samba as Bruno served as the judge for it. Both AJ and Kaitlyn got 3 bonus points, while Skai was only given 2 extra points.

It was then revealed that Skai and Chrishell were in bottom two. Carrie Ann chose to save Skai and Bruno also did the same. That meant Chrishell was eliminated!