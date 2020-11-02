U.S. drone sale to Taiwan crosses key hurdle, nears approval: sources By





By Mike Stone and Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON () – The sale of four sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan has crossed a key hurdle in Congress and is at the last stage of approval, sources said on Monday, a deal likely to further strain ties with China.

The $600 million deal would be the first such sale since U.S. policy around the export of sophisticated and closely-guarded drone technology was loosened by the Trump administration.

reported in recent weeks about the Trump Administration moving ahead with four other sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan with a total value of around $5 billion as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China and concerns rise about Beijing’s intentions toward Taiwan.