U.S. Cyber Command Expands Operations to Hunt Hackers From Russia, Iran and China

FORT MEADE, Md. — The United States Cyber Command expanded its overseas operations aimed at finding foreign hacking groups before the election on Tuesday, an effort to identify not only Russian tactics but also those of China and Iran, military officials said.

In addition to new operations in Europe to pursue Russian hackers, Cyber Command sent teams to the Middle East and Asia over the past two years to help find Iranian, Chinese and North Korean hacking teams and identify the tools they were using to break into computer networks.

Cyber Command was expanding on a push begun in 2018, when it sent teams to North Macedonia, Montenegro and other countries to learn more about Russian operations. The move also reflects a stepped-up effort to secure this year’s presidential election.

Cyber Command, which runs the military’s offensive and defensive operations in the online world, was largely on the sidelines in 2016. But for the 2018 midterm elections, the command took a far more aggressive posture. In addition to sending the teams to allied countries, it sent warning messages to would-be Russian trolls before the vote, in its first offensive operation against Moscow; it then took at least one of those troll farms offline on Election Day and the days afterward.