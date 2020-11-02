Twitter to label candidate tweets that claim early U.S. election victory By

© . FILE PHOTO: File photo of the Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
() – Twitter Inc (N:) said on Monday it would place warning labels on tweets tweets from certain accounts, including candidates and campaigns, that claim victory in U.S. elections in advance of official declarations of results.
In an updated blog on the issue, the company laid out in more detail how the policy would apply ahead of Tuesday’s voting.
