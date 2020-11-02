Twitter flags Trump tweet questioning Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania By

© . Ballot Drop Boxes in Philadelphia
() – Twitter Inc (N:) late on Monday flagged a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he called a Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania “very dangerous.”
The social media platform added a disclaimer to the tweet saying that its content was “disputed” and “might be misleading.”
“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!” Trump said in the tweet.
The U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed extended deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots in Tuesday’s election in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
