TSRPrayersUp: Jeannie Mai Hospitalized & Forced To Leave ‘Dancing With The Stars’

For the past few weeks, Jeannie Mai has been killing it on the dance floor as a contestant on “Dancing With The Stars,” however, her time on the show has come to an end as she now dealing with a health concern.

According to GMA, Jeannie was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottis, which is being described as a “potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs.”

Jeannie said in a statement, “My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

On the show, Jeannie was teamed up with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong.

DWTS spoke about Jeannie’s departure from the show and said, “Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single-elimination

As we previously reported, back in September, it was announced that Jeannie was an official contestant for the show’s 29th season.

Jeannie has been using her social media to document the behind the scenes journey of the show. At the beginning of the competition, Jeannie said, “I’m geeked/nervous as hell to be on one of my favorite shows but I’m NOT GON LET U DOWN MAI FAM!!! Trust and Believe Love YOU & thank u for all the support.”

View this post on Instagram I’m geeked/nervous as hell to be on one of my favorite shows but I’m NOT GON LET U DOWN MAI FAM!!! Trust and Believe Love YOU & thank u for all the support #DWTS #onPeriod #CanUguessmypartner #TeamDreamofJeannie A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on Sep 2, 2020 at 7:34pm PDT

We are wishing Jeannie Mai a speedy recovery.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post #TSRPrayersUp: Jeannie Mai Hospitalized & Forced To Leave ‘Dancing With The Stars’ appeared first on The Shade Room.