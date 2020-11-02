Trump: Lil Wayne Is An Activist!!

Lil Wayne faced backlash last week after publicly endorsing President Doland Trump — and Trump has called him an activist.

“[Lil Wayne] wanted a meeting,” Trump said. “He’s a really nice guy. Really an activist in a very positive way. And he asked for a meeting and we had the meeting. And, as you saw, the meeting went very well.”

Last week, Weezy posted a picture of himself shaking Trump’s hand.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he wrote. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

“Activist”, Lil Wayne said the following:

“My life was saved when I was young. I was 12 or something, I think. Shot myself. I was saved by a white cop, Uncle Bob. So you have to understand … you have to understand the way I view police, period. I was saved by a white cop,” he said on Young Money Radio.

“There was a bunch of Black cops jumped over me when they saw me at that door, laying on the floor with that hole in my chest. He refused to. He said, ‘I found this baby on this floor. I need to get to a hospital.’ He didn’t wait for an ambulance. He took his car. He made somebody drive it, and he made sure that I lived.”