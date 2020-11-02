Top mining dealmaker says takeovers are all talk until recovery takes hold

Article content continued

“The inability to get people that do your project evaluation work out to look at things is a big hindrance,” Boyd said by phone. “You need to kick the tires.”

Executives probably feel less pressure to push ahead with consolidation plays “given that the gold price has helped their operations,” Boyd said.

Tom Palmer, CEO of No. 1 gold producer Newmont Corp., said there is certainly a need for consolidation among explorers and developers.

“We have too many single-asset companies or projects and therefore too many management teams and overhead,” Palmer said in a phone interview.

Barclay says another big theme next year, beyond deals, will be increased prominence around environmental, social and governance issues.

“Investors are starting to build a more robust tool kit to think about the overall ESG framework of the industry, and who is doing well and not,” Barclay said.

