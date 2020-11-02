The Weeknd The Nutty Professor Halloween Costume

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Even though silly me thought Halloween was canceled this year, you know, cause the pandemic, everyone dressed up and I have to applaud The Weeknd for his costume. Because, it WAS REALLY GOOD.

If you’re like one person that I saw in his comments that asked “who is that?” then 1) I feel bad for you 2) IT’S THE NUTTY PROFESSOR. DUH!!!!!

Eddie Murphy’s version, obviously.


Universal / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

It’s truly fuckin’ great.


Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection


He teased his costume ahead of Halloween, but all we knew was green slime was being used.

The result — perfection!!!

He really got into character and stayed there.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR