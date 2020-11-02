The Secret Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Massive Net Worth

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most iconic actors in the industry. However, apart from being a superstar on screen, he also is one of the most astute businessmen. According to a report in 2018, SRK’s net worth was 750 million dollars.

He is a brand favourite thanks to his massive popularity which is why they don’t mind shelling out the big bucks for his time. However, the biggest reason why SRK has been able to build such a high net worth is his ability to diversify his investments. His interest in films saw him launch his very own production house – Red Chillies Entertainment. However, that’s not where he stopped. The actor’s smart investments like the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and Kidzania among other ventures have resulted in him having several sources of income apart from Bollywood.