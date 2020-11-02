The ‘QBs with the most NFL starts’ quiz

First, the good news for Miami Dolphins fans: for whatever reason, rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa started his first game on Sunday and orchestrated a 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Now the bad news: Tagovailoa looked shaky at best during the W. Sure, he was facing two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and lived to tell the tale, but 93 yards, one touchdown and a QBR of 25.1 is not going to result in a win most weeks. But that’s a nit to pick for another day. The Dolphins are 4-3, in the hunt for a playoff spot and (hopefully) have the future of the franchise now under center.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Tua now has one career start at QB, 239 back of Miami’s all-time leader. So with that in mind, how many of the QBs with the most games started for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!