The Estée Lauder Companies Reaches Milestone Climate Goals – Net Zero, RE100 – and Sets New Science-Based Targets

Article content continued

For more information on ELC’s commitments and targets on climate, visit the fiscal year 2020 Citizenship and Sustainability Report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Citizenship and Sustainability Information:

This press release contains information about our citizenship and sustainability goals and efforts. Achievement of the goals involves certain risks and uncertainties, such as changes in our business (e.g., acquisitions, divestitures or new manufacturing or distribution locations), the standards by which achievement is measured, the assumptions underlying a particular goal and our ability to accurately report particular information. Actual results could differ from our stated goals or the results we expect. We also may change, or decide not to pursue, certain goals or initiatives. Moreover, the standards by which citizenship and sustainability efforts and related matters are measured are developing and evolving, and certain areas are subject to assumptions. The standards and assumptions could change over time. In addition, statements made about the company, its business or efforts may not apply to all business units (e.g., ones that are recently acquired). We assume no responsibility to update the information contained in this press release or to continue to report any information.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.

ELC-C

ELC-I

1 ELC joined the RE100 campaign in 2017. Please see www.there100.org for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005781/en/

Contacts

Media: Bari Seiden-Young

(212) 572-4475

[email protected]

#distro