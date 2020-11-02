Texans return to practice after COVID cleanup By

© . NFL: Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans



Back from the bye week, the Houston Texans are on the practice field Monday and interim head coach Romeo Crennel believes any COVID-19 outbreak fears are in the rearview mirror.

Offensive guard Max Scharping tested positive, was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Texans’ facility was closed for a deep cleaning last week.

Crennel said only negative test results have been recorded by the team since Scharping tested positive, clearing the way for Houston to open the facility and practice on Monday.

“We did a deep cleaning,” Crennel said. “We’re taking all the precautions we’re supposed to take. We had 900 negatives over the week and no positives.”

There have been few positives for the Texans through seven games. At 1-6, they are well back of the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, who have 5-2 records.

Crennel said November will be a crucial month with games against the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns (5-3), New England Patriots (2-5) and a Thanksgiving Day trip to Detroit to play the 3-4 Lions.

Tuesday could also be a landmark day if the Texans decide to entertain offers for any of their veterans at the trade deadline. Crennel, in place since the firing of Bill O’Brien, is one of multiple voices helping make personnel decisions for Houston.

“We will trade. I’m not trading for peanuts,” Crennel said. “If they want to make a substantial offer, I will consider it.”

(Field Level Media)