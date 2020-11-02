Taraji P. Henson to Host the 2020 American Music Awards

Taraji P. Henson just scored a brand new musical gig. On Monday, Nov. 2 it was announced the Empire actress is set to host the upcoming American Music Awards. This marks the star’s first time hosting the award show.

Taraji previously emceed the BET Soul Train Awards in 2009 and 2010, and hosted the Black Girls Rock! awards show for the network in 2017. Though the star is best known for her performances on the big and small screen, the Hidden Figures actress made her singing debut on the Hustle & Flow soundtrack in 2006. Her track “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” with Three Six Mafia took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and Taraji performed at the ceremony.

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists—the fans,” said Taraji in a statement. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host–and also a fan—for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”