Taraji P. Henson to Host American Music Awards 2020 on ABC

Empire vet Taraji P. Henson is bringing her musical expertise to the American Music Awards as host of the 2020 ceremony, airing live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8/7c on ABC. The gig will mark the actress’ AMA hosting debut.

“The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans,” Henson said in a statement. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

As previously reported, Henson is also slated to co-host a forthcoming Facebook Watch talk show about mental health, tentatively titled Peace of Mind With Taraji.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Odette Annable (Supergirl) will recur on The CW’s upcoming series Walker as a bartender and old friend of Walker (played by Jared Padalecki) and his late wife (Genevieve Padalecki), EW.com reports.

* Love, Victor has tapped Betsy Brandt (Life in Pieces, Breaking Bad) to recur during Season 2 as Felix’s mother, who is struggling with mental health issues, our sister site reports.

* HGTV has greenlit Design Star: Next Gen, in which eight finalists who are designers, renovators and social media brand-builders compete in intense weekly challenges. The judging panel will include Jonathan Adler, designer Lauren Makk and a rotating cast of celebrity experts. Hosted by Allison Holker Boss, the six-episode spinoff will bow in 2021.

* Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks have ordered the psychological thriller Beacon 23, which will air exclusively on Spectrum, followed by a second window across AMC Networks platforms. The series, based on Hugh Howey’s book, is described as “a suspenseful thriller and love story, where two people are trapped in a lighthouse at the end of the known universe.”

* Fox has released the first teaser for The Great North, its upcoming animated comedy starring Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Jenny Slate (Big Mouth) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth). The show premieres in February; watch the promo below:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?